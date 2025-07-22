Desjardins Forecasts Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Veritas upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.05.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$13.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

