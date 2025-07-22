Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

