East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.85.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

