Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 billion. Electrolux had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 134.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

