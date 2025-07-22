Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Leerink Partnrs downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $274.40 and last traded at $278.65, with a volume of 616987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.09.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
