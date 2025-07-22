Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $100,832.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,816.60. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,572 shares of company stock valued at $472,667. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.