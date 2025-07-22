Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 158,194 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,336,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 260,550 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 735,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

