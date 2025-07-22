Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,494 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -120.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,562.75. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan J. Leib sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $218,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock valued at $134,479,744. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

