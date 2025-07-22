Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,995 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kforce by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $796.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Kforce news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 517,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.