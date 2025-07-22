Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.4098 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

