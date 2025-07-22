Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGIE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 145,581 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,825,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.