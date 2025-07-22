Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,831 Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HERD opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.1618 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

