Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,254 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $247.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.74 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $255.59.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.