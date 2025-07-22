Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 248,733 Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 354.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

