Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 45,494 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3,751.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,562.75. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $508,337.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,127.76. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock worth $134,479,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

