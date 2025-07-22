Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after buying an additional 70,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duolingo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duolingo from $515.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.87.

Duolingo Trading Down 4.0%

DUOL opened at $355.85 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.41.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total transaction of $3,928,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $28,288.08. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.65, for a total value of $3,676,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,805 shares in the company, valued at $45,516,908.25. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,502,900. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.