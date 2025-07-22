Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,453,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

