Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 354.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.