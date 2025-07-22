Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

