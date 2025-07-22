Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Kirby by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,650,000 after purchasing an additional 581,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kirby by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Kirby by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 754,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

