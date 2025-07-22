Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 411,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000.

NYSEARCA SPTB opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade US Treasury securities with various maturities, not less than one year. minimum maturity of one year SPTB was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

