Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $88,147,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,775,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 728,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 321,608 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $107.19.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

