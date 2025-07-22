Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 36.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 43.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $107.19.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

