Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $79,619,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after buying an additional 342,656 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 362,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,774,000 after buying an additional 234,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 20,945.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 210,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $192.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average of $167.94.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

