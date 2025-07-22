Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,824,000 after buying an additional 379,386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WesBanco by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

