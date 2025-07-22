Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $68,370.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,085,456.58. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $100,026.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,087.04. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock worth $377,421. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

