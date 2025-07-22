Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

