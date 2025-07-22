Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

