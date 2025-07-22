Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000.

FLQL opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

