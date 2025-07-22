Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $45.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

