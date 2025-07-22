Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Wall Street Zen cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

