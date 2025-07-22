Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 143.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Report on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.