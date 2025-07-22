Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.74 Million Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIV opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $36.48.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

