Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,044,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

