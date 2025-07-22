Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. This represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.0%

Boot Barn stock opened at $173.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $177.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.