Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.92 Million Position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6,237.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 62,876 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. FB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

