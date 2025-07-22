Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Hotels Group worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 722.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE IHG opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $137.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

