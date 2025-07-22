Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $317,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.1%

HELE opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $497.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Helen of Troy

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Tracy Scheuerman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Grass bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $425,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

