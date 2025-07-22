Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 455.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 750,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

