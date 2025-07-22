Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.26 Million Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

