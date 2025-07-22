Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of WEX worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEX by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after buying an additional 1,052,087 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 872,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 823,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.45.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

