Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,637.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,161,419.71. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

