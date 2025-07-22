Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vericel worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Vericel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,476,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,891,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vericel by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 701,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 227,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vericel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,211,000 after buying an additional 56,499 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.39 and a beta of 1.32. Vericel Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

