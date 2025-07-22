Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9,964.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after buying an additional 145,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,796,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 90,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $137.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

