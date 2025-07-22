Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.25. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $145.02.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Featured Stories

