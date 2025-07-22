Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,482 Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MKS during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS by 89.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in MKS by 24,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 1,330.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MKS’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MKS in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

