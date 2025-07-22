Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,482 Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of MKS worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in MKS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in MKS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of MKS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MKS by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

MKS Stock Down 1.3%

MKSI opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. MKS Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $133.05.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

