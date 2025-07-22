Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,526 Shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. Vericel Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.25%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

