Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,671 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BIP Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.
Mizuho Financial Group Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
