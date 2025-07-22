Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Popular worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Popular by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $116.80.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

